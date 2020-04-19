Volunteer at Delhi government's food distribution center tests COVID-19 positive

A volunteer at the Delhi government's food distribution center has tested positive for coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, while announcing that there will be no relaxation in lockdown in the national capital from tomorrow, spoke about the man who was a volunteer at one of Delhi's food distribution center and has tested positive for coronavirus.

"One of the infected told us that he was helping with the food distribution at one of the centers opened by the Delhi government. Imagine how many people would have gotten the infection by him. We have ordered rapid testing at that particular center," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also said that coronavirus was spreading in Delhi at a very high rate. "Yesterday we tested 736 people, out of these 186 tested positive for coronavirus. This is almost 25 percent of all those who were tested. The coronavirus is spreading very rapidly in Delhi," Kejriwal said. He further added that all 186 people who tested positive yesterday were asymptomatic and were not even aware that they were carrying coronavirus.

Delhi currently has 1,893 coronavirus cases while 42 have succumbed to the sickness.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage