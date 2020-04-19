Image Source : AP Maharashtra allows restart of business activities in green and orange zones from tomorrow

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the state will begin limited business activities in green and orange zones from tomorrow (April 20). Maharashtra CM announced that though the borders of the districts will be sealed, the production work in industries/businesses falling in the green zone will be allowed. Green zones are areas where no coronavirus case has been reported. Orange zones are areas where coronavirus has been reported in a limited area. Uddhav expressed relief that there are several districts in the state that have recorded zero COVID-19 cases. Uddhav addressed the people through a video and appealed to people to cooperate in the time of crisis due to coronavirus. Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state from COVID-19 outbreak with 3,648 confirmed cases. Mumbai alone has 2,268 coronavirus positive cases.

In a video message, Uddhav Thackeray said that industries which are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state. "The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work, he said."

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.

Restart to avert a financial crisis

"Tomorrow onwards we're starting some financial activities. As we don't run our economy now, we'll be in financial crisis after we come out of the Corona crisis. We're starting some business activities in a limited way. Fortunately, several of our districts have zero positive cases," Uddhav said.

Uddhav assures migrant workers

The Maharashtra chief minister also assured migrant workers that his government would take care of them.

"We're in talks with the centre. I'm confident that a solution will come out in the coming days. Don't worry. We're gradually starting work in Maharashtra. If it's possible, you can come back to work, you'll continue with your livelihood," Uddhav said.

"I give you my word that Maharashtra govt will take you to your homes, the day this crisis ends. I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily & not out of fear," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said assuring migrant labourers in the state

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/53JPZcmu13 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

The chief minister also said that except for the movement of essential services, all the district borders would remain sealed.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.

Also read: Maharashtra lockdown extended: Green, orange and red zones, all you need to know

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage