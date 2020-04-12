Maharashtra lockdown extended: Green, orange and red zones, all you need to know

Image Source : MAHARASHTRA HEALTH DEPT. Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India. (Photo source: Maharashtra Public Health Department.)

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra has decided to extend the 21-day lockdown given the rising coronavirus cases in the state. As of Sunday morning (April 12), the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,761 with hotspot Mumbai alone accounting for 1,146 of those positive cases. 26 districts in Maharashtra are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the health department's figures show. Talking to the CMs in a video call, PM Modi had said that the new mantra is "Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi". Reports also said that CMs, in general, suggested Prime Minister Modi extend the lockdown.

However, on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that the lockdown would be extended in Maharashtra to at least April 30. "Cities like Mumbai and Pune still have a large number of cases and need to be focused on. So we have decided to extend the lockdown at least till April 30. Now it is up to people to cooperate so we do not have to extend it beyond that,” Thackeray was quoted as saying. The lockdown will be graded into three zones - Green, Orange and Red Zone. All essential services will be exempted from lockdown.

Maharashtra lockdown -- Green Orange and Red Zone explained:

1. Green Zone: Regions with no cases

There is a total of eight areas where there are no coronavirus cases so far. The regions in the green zone are Nandurbar, Solapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Activities will begin in a phased manner.

2. Orange Zone: Districts or regions with up to 15 coronavirus positive cases. In the orange zone, limited activities will be allowed. Activities will be limited to public transport and harvesting work.

3 Red Zone: Areas were a sizeable number of coronavirus cases are reported or have been declared as hotspots. There would be no activity in the red zones. Regions in the red zone include Mumbai City, Mumbai suburban, Raigad, Thane, Sangli, Palghar, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Pune and Nashik.

Maharashtra lockdown extended: What we know so far

Mumbai, Pune has emerged as hotspots

Mumbai and Pune account for nearly 91% of cases, and it is unlikely it will see any relaxation in lockdown

Mumbai: 1146 coronavirus positive cases

Pune: 257 coronavirus positive cases

Thane: 143 coronavirus positive cases

Ahmadnagar: 26 coronavirus positive cases

Sangli: 26 coronavirus positive cases

Nagpur: 25 coronavirus positive cases

Maharashtra: Important numbers to know

Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra

Toll-Free Helpline No.: 104/1075

Control Room No.: 020 – 26127394 (State), +91-11-23978046 (National)

State Helpline Email ID: ssumaharashtra@gmail.com

Also Read: Lockdown will continue till 30th April in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray