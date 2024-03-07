Lok Sabha elections: TDP-Jana Sena to discuss seat-sharing with BJP today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu with Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are expected to discuss seat-sharing with central BJP leaders in New Delhi on Thursday as part of the proposed 3-party alliance for the general elections in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh leaders are likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also.

The Telugu Desam sources say there will be discussions on seat sharing with the BJP, although both Telugu Desam and Jana Sena have recently announced their first lists of contestants. The Telugu Desam had listed names of 94 candidates for its 24 seats while Jana Sena had listed names of five candidates. The TD is yet to announce names for the remaining 76 assembly constituencies out of the total 175 seats.

Since Jana Sena is getting three constituencies, the Telugu Desam is expected to announce names for the remaining seats out of the total 25 seats. Although Naidu had earlier met Amit Shah and JP Nadda, there was no official announcement on seat sharing till now.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeshwari reached Delhi on Wednesday. According to BJP sources, the top leadership of the BJP is discussing with the leaders of many southern states and the second list of BJP candidates will be released soon.

The leaders are also likely to discuss the proposal to re-induct TDs into the NDA as the BJP wants the national alliance to win more than 400 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.