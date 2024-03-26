Tuesday, March 26, 2024
     
Live tv
Lok Sabha elections: BJP to go it alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal, says state chief Jakhar

In 2019, both BJP and SAD, under the NDA, won two seats each.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2024 11:46 IST
Sunil Jakhar with JP Nadda
Image Source : PTI Sunil Jakhar with JP Nadda

Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to go solo in Punjab, state chief Sunil Jakhar announced on Tuesday. Earlier there were reports that the BJP may forge an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Lok Sabha elections will be held in a single phase in Punjab on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

SAD, which was a former alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had walked out of the alliance in 2020 in protest over the now-scrapped farm laws.

More to follow. 

