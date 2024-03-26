Lok Sabha elections: BJP to go it alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal, says state chief Jakhar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Jakhar with JP Nadda

Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to go solo in Punjab, state chief Sunil Jakhar announced on Tuesday. Earlier there were reports that the BJP may forge an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Lok Sabha elections will be held in a single phase in Punjab on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

SAD, which was a former alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had walked out of the alliance in 2020 in protest over the now-scrapped farm laws.

