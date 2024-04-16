TDP-BJP-JSP alliance leads in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP lags behind: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Narendra Modi with TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, an India TV-CNX opinion poll predicted 15 seats for the National Democratic Alliance in Andhra Pradesh, including the three seats won by the BJP and 12 seats by the TDP.

The poll predicted the continued prominence of the regional parties in Andhra Pradesh, with Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP winning 10 seats, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP with 12 seats. The poll further mentioned that Congress may not be able to open its account.

Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.