Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Samajwadi Party replaces Moradabad candidate ST Hasan with Ruchi Veera
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Samajwadi Party replaces Moradabad candidate ST Hasan with Ruchi Veera

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 (Friday) followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls to the declaration of results, lasts 82 days.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2024 11:30 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES | READ

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 (Friday) in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 and today is the last date for filing nomination papers. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will file his nomination papers in Maharashtra's Nagpur today. Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 97 crore voters- 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female- are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to the Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 27, 2024 11:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tamil Nadu: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran files nomination for Central Chennai LS constituency

  • Mar 27, 2024 11:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    K Annamalai files nomination from Coimbatore parliamentary constituency

  • Mar 27, 2024 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    SP made big changes in Moradabad Lok Sabha seat ahead of polls

    SP made big changes in Moradabad Lok Sabha seat ahead of the election. ST Hasan will contest from Moradabad seat on the ticket of SP. Ruchi Veera may be stopped from filing nomination papers. Form B was given to Ruchi Veera by the party yesterday.

    (With inputs from Shoiab Raza) 

  • Mar 27, 2024 11:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Yogi Adityanath to address ‘Prabuddh Sammelans’ in 15 UP districts from today

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start interacting with intellectuals from Wednesday, through 'Prabuddh Sammelans' where he will present a comprehensive account of the government's work. The Chief Minister's Prabuddh Sammelans are set to begin from Western Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held in the first few phases. Through these proposed meetings until March 31, Yogi Adityanath will engage in dialogue with the people, laying the groundwork for the 'Phir ek bar, Modi sarkaar’ resolution ahead of the elections. As per the schedule announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party, he will visit 15 districts over five days from March 27 to 31. His series of Prabuddh Sammelan will commence from Mathura, Meerut, and Ghaziabad on Wednesday, where he will engage with dignitaries and the general public. On Thursday, March 28, Yogi Adityanath's schedule includes programmes in Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha, where he will interact with prominent individuals. On March 29, he is scheduled to participate in the Prabuddh Sammelan in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur.

  • Mar 27, 2024 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nitin Gadkari's roadshow in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of filing nomination

  • Mar 27, 2024 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    LS polls: Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of 17 nominees; ex-Union ministers Geete, Sawant find place

    The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nominating former Union ministers Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant from Raigad and South Mumbai constituencies respectively. The party also fielded Rajan Vichare from Thane, Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West, and Sanjay Patil from Mumbai North-East. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. Another MVA constituent, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state for the April-May Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the Congress, which is also a part of the state-level grouping of the opposition parties, has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners. Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

     

  • Mar 27, 2024 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Election officials seize diamond, gold, silver articles worth Rs 4 crore in Karnataka

    Election officials have seized undocumented diamond, gold and silver articles valued at around Rs 4 crore in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. According to police, the valuables were seized at the MC Halli checkpost near Tarikere town on Tuesday. Officials seized diamond articles weighing over 1.7 kg, gold around 6.5 kg and 1 kg of silver articles. The seizure was made during the inspection of vehicles at the checkpost from a truck. As the concerned persons failed to produce relevant documents for the valuables, the police seized the articles and took up the investigation.

