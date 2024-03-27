Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Samajwadi Party replaces Moradabad candidate ST Hasan with Ruchi Veera

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 (Friday) in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 and today is the last date for filing nomination papers. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will file his nomination papers in Maharashtra's Nagpur today. Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 97 crore voters- 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female- are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to the Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.