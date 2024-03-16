Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of constituencies going for polls in first phase on April 19

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections Phase 1

The Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday (March 16). The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The second phase will be held on April 26, third on May 7 and fourth on May 13, fifth on May 20, sixth on May 25 and seventh phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase. Complete Election Coverage

HERE ARE THE LIST OF STATES WHICH WILL GO TO POLLS ON FIRST PHASE (April 19)