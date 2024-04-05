Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to download Congress election manifesto? Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : INCINDIA/X Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal launch the Nyay Patra.

Congress on Friday released its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, slated to take place in a few weeks. Spearheaded by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi the party released the manifesto 'Nyay Patra' which focused on five 'pillars of justice' and 25 guarantees under them. Here is a step-by-step process on how to download the manifesto.

How to download the manifesto?

Visit the official website of Congress here Click on the Manifesto option on the top right-hand corner of the page You will be redirected to the Nyay Patra or Manifesto page The manifesto is available in both English and Hindi language. Click on the download option of the preferred language.

The opposition party promised to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government. The party also said it would implement 10 per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) for all castes, communities without discrimination if it comes to power. The Congress will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC if it comes to power in the general elections beginning April 19, the party promised.

Lok Sabha Elections

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases, namely the second and third phases in Karnataka. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

