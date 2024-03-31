Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 147 candidates in fray in 32 assembly seats in Sikkim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang during an event.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Sikkim slated for April 19, a total of 147 candidates are set to contest across 32 assembly constituencies, with five nominations withdrawn, as confirmed by an official statement on Saturday.

Key Candidates in the Fray

Chief Minister PS Tamang and former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, who has served five terms, are among the prominent contenders in the electoral battle.

District-wise Breakdown

In Gangtok district, one independent candidate withdrew from the Sangha seat, leaving 44 candidates competing across nine assembly constituencies.

Soreng district, including the Soreng-Chakung seat contested by CM Tamang, witnesses 16 nominees with no withdrawals.

Pakyong district sees two withdrawals from the Chujachen and Namcheybung assembly seats, reducing the total number of candidates to 24 across five assembly seats, with both Tamang and Chamling contesting from Rhenock and Namcheybung.

Yangang assembly seat in Namchi district witnesses an independent candidate withdrawing, leaving 29 candidates in contention, including Chamling from Poklok Kamrang.

Gyalshing district records one withdrawal from the Yuksam Tashiding assembly segment, with 25 candidates now vying for four constituencies.

Mangan district, with three assembly constituencies, remains unchanged with no withdrawals, hosting nine candidates.

Sikkim CM to Contest from Two Seats; Wife to Face Chamling

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, is set to contest from two assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls, while his wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, will take on the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front's president Pawan Kumar Chamling in the Namchi-Singhithang seat.

Prominent candidates

Kunga Nima Lepcha and Sonam Lama will contest from Shyari and Sangha assembly seats respectively.

Ministers BS Panth, LB Das, Samdup Lepcha, Sanjeet Kharel, Lok Nath Sharma, and Mingma Norbu Sherpa have been fielded from various constituencies.

Two ministers, Bishnu Kharel and Karma Loden Bhutia, were dropped from the list.

Tshering Thendup Bhutia will contest from Yoksam-Tashiding, while Sudesh Kumar Subba will fight from Maneybung-Dentam.

Nar Bahadur Pradhan, Samdup Tshering Bhutia, Nar Bahadur Dahal, Puran Gurung, and others have also been fielded in different constituencies.

The SKM's candidate list showcases a blend of experienced politicians and fresh faces, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in Sikkim.

Lok Sabha Seat

In the lone Lok Sabha seat, 14 candidates remain in the fray after the withdrawal of candidatures, according to the Office of Chief Electoral Officer.

Also read | BJP declares 11 candidates, fields Preneet Kaur, Hans Raj Hans and Bhartruhari Mahtab