Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to release BJP's manifesto tomorrow, many senior leaders to be present

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to release BJP's manifesto tomorrow, many senior leaders to be present

As per reports, Prime Minister Modi's focus has been on four sections namely the poor, women, youth and farmers.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: April 13, 2024 13:20 IST
PM Modi during election rally
Image Source : PTI PM Modi during election rally

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s manifesto on Sunday in presence of many senior leaders including BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and many others.

According to BJP, its mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas", is reflected in the Sankalp Patra, a document of the viewpoint of the entire nation.

With 'abb ki baar 400 paar call', the BJP has intensified preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement