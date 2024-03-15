Lok Sabha Elections 2024 poll schedule to be announced by EC at 3 pm tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Election Commission

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for General Elections 2024 and some State Assemblies at 3 pm tomorrow (i.e) Saturday, March 16. In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm on Saturday. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on March 10. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 held in seven phases, starting from April 11. The results were declared on May 23.

Ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and some state assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while addressing a meeting of more than 2,100 general, police and expenditure observers, directed them to ensure a level-playing field for free and fair elections. The polls should be free of intimidation and inducement, he said. The observers were instructed to be tough but polite in their conduct on the field, the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement.