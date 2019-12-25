Live Streaming, Solar Eclipse 2019: Watch Surya Grahan Live Online on India timings

The final solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of the decade is here. The rare celestial event appearing as the 'Ring of Fire' will be an annular solar eclipse. Skygazers are eagerly waiting for the scientific phenomenon to take place but it won't be visible in all regions. But don't worry, you can watch live streaming of the solar eclipse event on various platforms.

Canary Islands-based Slooh Observatory will live stream solar eclipse 2019 on its YouTube channel. The live streaming of Solar Eclipse 2019 event or Surya Grahan 2019 would begin at 8.30 am with coverage from the Middle East and Singapore.

Sri Lanka's Tharulowa Digital will live stream Solar Eclipse 2019 on its YouTube channel beginning 7 am IST.

YouTube channel CosmoSapiens will live stream the event starting 7 am IST. Initially, the partial eclipse would be visible in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia first. The partial eclipse can be seen in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Davao and Saipan, Karachi, Kuwait.

Watch Solar Eclipse 2019 in India: Timings

The Ring of Fire or Solar Eclipse 2019 will be visible on December 26. The solar eclipse will begin at 8.04 am. The annular phase will begin at 9.24 am. The maximum point of eclipse will be at 9.26 am when the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun. The full eclipse will end at 9.27 am. The partial eclipse will end at 11.05 am when the moon leaves the edges of the sun.