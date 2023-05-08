Large reserves of Lithium, claimed to be higher than what were found in J&K, discovered in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : AP A worker stirs lithium with his hand at a processing plant.

Rajasthan: Large reserves of Lithium have been discovered in Rajasthan's Degana municipality located in Nagaur district, which is claimed to have a much higher capacity of lithium than the estimated 5.9 million tonnes of the metal found recently in Jammu and Kashmir.

India currently depends on Lithium imports

India currently depends on foreign imports for its lithium needs. In 2020 to 2021, India imported lithium worth Rs 6,000 crore. Lithium is used to make rechargeable batteries for smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles.

By 2030, India expects to have 13.92 lakh EVs on the roads. The discovery of lithium reserves in India is good news as an alternative to current mining practices. Lithium-ion batteries can be recycled infinitely and put into new battery packs.

The global ecosystem is expected to manufacture up to 3,000 GWH of batteries by 2027-28. India could become a significant global supply chain stakeholder due to the discovery of new lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir, which are estimated to be of better quality than elsewhere, with a yield twice as high. This would lead to cost benefits in the long run.

Lithium discovered in the foothills of Mata Vaishnodevi in J&K

Rajasthan is the second place in the country where Lithium reserves have been discovered after they were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The discovery of biggest Lithium deposits in the foothills of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district is going to be a historic milestone in AtmaNirbhar Bharat, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

The Minister said that Lithium deposits will not only give fillip and boost to the industrial sector in India but will give further push to the country to become 'Vishwa Guru' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meghwal was speaking to investors and industrialists at a conclave organised by Laghu Udhyog Bharati here on Sunday.

"Go to any showroom, you will now get electric vehicles. One can get it fast. But there was a problem. It can run on a Lithium-based battery. Where can we get Lithium? It is imported from China and Brazil.

"But now with the blessings of Mata Vaishnodevi Devi, we got Lithium under her feet (Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir). It is the biggest deposit in the world. It is not a small thing. It is going to be a historic milestone in AtmaNirbhar Bharat", Meghwal told PTI.

The government is focussing on electric vehicles and hybrid model of transport and Lithium discovery will give this industry a huge jump.

"We have got Lithium here. It will not only give a great boost (to the economy of) Jammu and Kashmir but to the entire country as well. The industry will have a jump as we have got a huge deposit of Lithium," he said.

"Now we are having electric buses and trucks. We also gave fillip to hybrid setup. Any trucker can use the hybrid method by using petrol till he gets his vehicle charged. They can charge it to the next charging point and that too in the fast mode", he said.

He said PM Modi has set a target of a five trillion economy for the country. "Now we are close to a three trillion economy. This will make India a Vishwa Guru", he said.

ALSO READ | In a first, scientists observe star swallowing a jupiter-size planet - Will earth meet the same fate?

ALSO READ | Humans may achieve immortality by 2030, claims former Google engineer

Latest India News