Humans may achieve immortality by 2030, claims former Google engineer

Humans, ever since they started understanding the evolution of life, have been trying to attain immortality through various experiments but have not been able to get a breakthrough until now.

But a former Google engineer has now predicted that humans will be able to achieve immortality by 2030, which means in just seven years from now, with the help of nanorobots.

Ray Kurzweil, a 75-year-old computer scientist, who was honoured with the National Medal of Technology in 1999, made these shocking claims in his book 'The Singularity is Near', which was released in 2005.

His claims made on immortality have resurfaced online in a YouTube series by vlogger Adagio.

The engineer predicted that evolution in science will allow humans to achieve immortality by 2030 powered by the advancements in genetics, robotics, nanotechnology, and AI.

"2029 is the consistent date I have predicted for when an AI will pass a valid test and therefore achieve human levels of intelligence," the former Google engineer said according to New York Post.

"I have set the date 2045 for the 'Singularity' which is when we will multiply our effective intelligence a billionfold by merging with the [artificial] intelligence we have created," he added.

