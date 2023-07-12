Major traffic jam on Kullu-Manali highway at Raison as road reopens; tourists rush back home | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive traffic jam in Manali

Manali: Tourists favourite hill town which witnessed massive rain fury in the past few days saw major traffic congestion on the Kullu-Manali highway at Raison after the road reopend for vehicular movement on Wednesday.

Hundreds of tourists are stuck in Manali region in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Earlier, a stranded tourist from Punjab who was stuck in Manali said, "...We want to go home. We were scheduled to return on Sunday but we are stuck due to flood..."

Another tourist, Sanjeev Arora said, "We are here in Manali since 5th July. The main track is damaged. We have been trying to go back for the past two days. The internet services and electricity supply is disrupted..."

Highway blocked since July 9

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway between Mandi and Kullu was blocked following massive landslides along the swollen Beas river in Himachal Pradesh owing to overnight heavy rainfall.

The national highway was badly damaged in the landslide that occurred near Pandoh in Mandi district. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the affected area.

Vehicular traffic beyond Mandi toward Kullu and from Kullu towards Mandi was impacted.

Official sources said the supply of milk, bread, newspaper and other household items was impacted with the closure of the highway, the lifeline of Kullu-Manali segment.

The alternate road link between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula has also been hampered by the massive landslide near Kamad since Saturday night, official sources said.

More than 150 roads have been affected across the state due to the rainfall, said officials.

Even the traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway was partially hampered due to landslips near Solan town.

