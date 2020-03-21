Image Source : FILE 2 Kolkata women disregard home quarantine advice; get admitted to hospital by police

Amid the rising number of cases in the country, two women residing in a housing complex in Kolkata's Ballygunge area were shifted by police to a quarantined facility for not following the guidelines of home quarantine after returning from abroad. The information was shred by Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma with the media on Friday.

Sharma said: "Two ladies were shifted by police to hospital from a housing complex in Ballygunge for not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine after coming back from abroad."

The two women have been taken to the hospital under the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal government on Friday appealed to citizens, who have recently returned from abroad, to home quarantined for 14 days.

The appeal was made in view of detection of two cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"The government urged all person who have recently returned from foreign nations, especially the UK, the USA, Europe and the Gulf countries to necessarily confime themselves in quarantine at home for a period of 14 days," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)