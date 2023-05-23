Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi vs Centre services row: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal likely to meet Mamata Banerjee today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is attempting to rustle up opposition support over his government's battle against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of authoritative services in the national capital.

After landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon, Kejriwal will meet the chief of the Trinamool Congress at the state secretariat Nabanna.

"They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year’s general elections," a senior TMC leader said.

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal

Concerning the ordinance, Kejriwal met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has offered full support to the AAP in its dispute with the Centre.

The meeting took place one day after Kejriwal stated that he would contact opposition parties regarding the NCCSA ordinance issued by the Centre.

The ordinance has been deemed "blissfully ignorant of the law" by the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raised questions on centre.

"How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal. We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Delhi.

In addition, party leaders Sanjay Jha, Manoj Jha, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were also present in the meeting.

On Wednesday, the leader of the AAP may also meet Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Also Read | 'Ordinance will not stand in the court for 5 minutes': CM Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over LG vs Delhi govt

Also Read | Opposition unity ahead of 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

Latest India News