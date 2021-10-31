Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge...': Kiren Rijiju shares beautiful dance video by locals in J&K | Watch

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "A wonderful love and affection from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, people are getting the real benefits of Central Government schemes."

New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2021 16:33 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Jammu and Kashmir for
Image Source : @KIRENRIJIJU

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Jammu and Kashmir for public outreach programme.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for a public outreach program, on Sunday shared a beautiful video of locals performing dance on the song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge', to promote friendship, brotherhood in the valley.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted the video saying, "Thank you for the beautiful dance with a nice meaningful message!!"

In another tweet, the Union Law Minister said, "A wonderful love and affection from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, people are getting the real benefits of Central Government schemes."

Earlier today, Kiren Riiju Very shared mesmerising photos giving a glimpse of an early winter morning at Srinagar on the last day of his 3-day public outreach programme. 

