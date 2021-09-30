Law Minister Kiren Rijiju breaks into dance with villagers in Arunachal Pradesh; PM Modi reacts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB The minister danced to cymbals and drums in the traditional ways, and the crowd around him cheered and clapped in the scenic location.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijju broke into dance to a traditional Arunachali song during his visit to Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. The minister showed off his dance skills on Twitter, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted and said, "Our Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also a decent dancer!"

"During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju said on twitter.

Rijiju, had also shared a video of him earlier, singing in front of the newest batch from Arunachal Pradesh when he addressed the customised training programme for Arunachal Civil Service Officers at India's top Academy - 'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

"Hosted young and smart Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers at my Delhi Residence after completing 1st ever Customised Training Programme at India's Premier Academy for IAS", Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, on Sunday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the country's first "Sports Arbitration Centre of India" in Gujarat which will serve as an independent body to fast track disputes in the sports sector.

Kiren Rijiju, in July took charge as the minister of Law and Justice. A prominent face from the northeast in the Modi government, Rijiju was elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

Rijiju has taken over the key ministry from Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has resigned from the government.

