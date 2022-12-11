Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts.

Kerala yellow alert : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a yellow alert in around 11 districts of Kerala. The weather department cautioned of light to heavy rains in all the districts of the state except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till Tuesday (December 13) as the sea would be turbulent and there is a possibility of high waves as well.

Many areas of Kerala witnessed heavy rains since Saturday (December 10) night and this is attributed to Cyclone Mandous that lashed Tamil Nadu on Friday (December 9) night and Saturday morning.

With heavy rains predicted in many areas of the state, the revenue department has directed all the district collectors to be on alert.

The police and Fire and Rescue service department have also geared up for any eventuality. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been alerted and they will be based at each district headquarters. Many companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also ready to face any crisis.

Low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu, South Karnataka & north Kerala weakens:

The low-pressure area (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous") over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and north Kerala has weakened, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday. However, the associated upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the same region and extends upto the middle tropospheric level. It is likely to emerge into the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts by December 12, added the IMD.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area will likely form over the same region around December 13, 2022. It would move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast gradually after that, as per the IMD. Under its influence, squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast & adjoining east central Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts during December 11-12 and over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during December 13-15.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts during 11-12 December and southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during December 13-15, 2022.

