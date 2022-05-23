Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kedarnath covered in snowfall, mercury dips down as pilgrims visit shrine

Kedarnath mercury dips: Amid pilgrims paying a visit to the Kedarnath shrine, the mercury dropped down in the area, and mountains were covered in unstained white snow. The snowfall led to a dip in temperature said the authorities. There was extreme cold in the area.

The snowfall had started last evening and people were seen taking refuge under umbrellas. Despite the bitter cold, a large number of pilgrims were present for darshan on Monday.

The Chardham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.

Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said it is only natural for pilgrims to arrive in large numbers for the Char Dham Yatra this time as it taking place on its full scale after a gap of two years during which it was conducted in a severely limited manner due to the Covid pandemic.

However, in view of the carrying capacity of temples, a cap has been put on the number of pilgrims visiting them daily and their registration has been made compulsory so that they face no inconvenience, he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

