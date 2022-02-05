Karnataka hijab row: Govt says students can wear dresses that won't affect 'equality, integrity'

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI While the Congress leaders backed hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of educational institutions.

As the controversy over hijab intensified in Karnataka, the state government on Saturday said that all government schools should follow the uniform dress code, declared by the state government. Students from private institutions should follow the dress decided by the school management.

In an order released by the education department, the state government said that colleges that are under the department of Pre-University will have to follow the dress which was decided by the college's development board (CDC). 'If there is no such dress code, students can wear the dress which will not affect equality, integrity and law & order', the Karnataka Edu Department said further.

Initially, the controversy was restricted to Udupi and Chikkamagaluru in the beginning of January as the girls started wearing hijab to class. In protest, the boys wore saffron scarves. Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the State and snowballed into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it.

While the Congress leaders backed hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of educational institutions.

