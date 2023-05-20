Karnataka govt formation: Sonia Gandhi not to attend ceremony; Rahul, Priyanka in attendance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate D.K. Shivakumar meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi

Karnataka govt formation: Sonia Gandhi won't be attending the oath-taking ceremony. However, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in attendance. According to reports, owing to her ill-health AICC president is expected to skip the ceremony.

However, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to reach Karnataka at 12noon to attend the ceremony where CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate D.K. Shivakumar will be taking oath of office.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony, which will see Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at 12.30 PM at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The venue is the same place where Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were in Delhi till late Friday night discussing with the party's high command the names of ministers to be inducted into the new cabinet and the allocation of portfolios, have now returned to the city.

