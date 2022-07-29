Karnataka: Assailants stab man to death in Mangaluru; prohibitory orders clamped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel conduct a march past in Puttur, Mangaluru.

Highlights Murder comes close on the heels of killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettar

The incident occurred while CM Bommai was on a visit to the house of Nettar

Prohibitory orders have been clamped within the limits of four police stations

Karnataka: A young man was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of the city by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal. He was grievously inured in the attack and died on the way to the hospital. The murder comes close on the heels of the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettar in Bellare in the district on Tuesday night. The gang which came after Fazil who was talking to an acquaintance, charged at him, chased, caught him brutally assaulted and stabbed him. Investigations are on into the incident. The communally sensitive coastal district is tense following the murders in the past few days. Meanwhile, a large number of people took part in the funeral procession of Fazil today.

Also Read | 'Yogi model' in Karnataka if situation demands, says CM Bommai as BJP activist's murder sparks

Fragile environment

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the city following back-to-back murders of two people belonging to different communities in the last couple of days. Security has been beefed up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in view of the tense situation. Schools and colleges in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki and Pannambur police station limits will remain closed today. All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched. No one will be allowed to roam in the city beyond 10 pm. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra in a statement condemned the killing of Fazil and said the perpetrators will be brought to book.

BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettar killing

While BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettar was hacked to death on Tuesday night, Mohammed Fazil was murdered by four unknown assailants on Thursday night. Two residents of Bellare have been arrested in connection with Nettar’s murder, investigation is on to nab the assailants of Fazil.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Nettar's family members in Mangaluru on Thursday evening and offered their condolences.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP worker murder: Left-ruled Kerala safe haven for PFI elements, says Union Minister

Latest India News