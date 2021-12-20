Kanpur commissioner shares photo while preparing poha, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : @RAJIASUP IAS officer Raj Shekhar.

Kanpur Commissioner and IAS officer Raj Shekhar shared a photo of himself trying his luck in cooking at his home. But the IAS officer soon become a subject for trolls after social media noticed a tiny detail in the shared picture.

Taking to Twitter, Raj Shekhar wrote, "Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking…Smiling face with smiling eyes. Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under the guidance of Home Minister…"

However, Twitter was quick to notice something unusual while the officer was preparing the dish as the flame under the cooking pan was not lit.

Many users also pointed out saying who cooks in the kitchen wearing a suit, while many also defended the officer saying maybe the gas would had been turned off after the food was cooked.

Among many who reacted to this viral photo, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared her comment taking a dig at the Centre over rising cooking gas prices.

She wrote, "Also thank you for sending a strong message to the government for making cooking gas so unaffordable that cooking can be done without it, the heat instead of the stove comes from collective anger."

