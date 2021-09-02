Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Will revisit issue once operations at Kabul airport resume': MEA on bringing back Indians from Afghanistan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it will revisit the issue of bringing back the remaining Indians from Afghanistan, once Kabul resumes airport operations.

On being asked about bringing back remaining Indians from Afghanistan, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We will be able to revisit the issue once operations at Kabul airport resume. The majority of Indians have left Afghanistan."

He said the Kabul airport is currently not operational. We will resume our operation to evacuate people from Kabul as soon as the airport service resumes, Bagchi said.

Asked about India's first talks with Taliban, the MEA spokesperson said he has no update on the meeting.

"We are not aware of any detail or nature of what kind of govt could be formed in Afghanistan. I have no update on our meeting. It's not a matter of yes and no (on roadmap of further meetings with Taliban). Our aim is that Afghanistan's land shouldn't be used for terror activity of any kind," he said.

India on Tuesday held a meeting with a Taliban leader in Doha on latter’s request. Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up. Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

The Taliban representative assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed.

