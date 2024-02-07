Jharkhand: Two security personnel killed in Chatra in encounter with Naxalites

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only

At least two security personnel were killed following a gunfight between Naxalites and police in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Wednesday. According to officials, the incident took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, around 200 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

A police officer confirmed the death of two security personnel in the incident.

Naxalites arrested in Chatra

Earlier in December last year, two Naxalites were arrested in Chatra district. Those arrested were identified as Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee's (TSPC) 'area commander' Neeraj Ganjhu alias Jai Mangal and member Dhaneswar Karmali, the police had said.

The two were arrested from Benti Barwatola forest in Piparwar police station area on Friday, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said. "A US-made pistol, a country-made carbine, a country-made pistol and eight live cartridges were among those seized from them," he added.

The SP said that Ganjhu was wanted in several cases, including those related to arsoning and firing. He was behind the torching of two trucks in Bilari village on December 19, the police officer claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

