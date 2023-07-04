Jharkhand: Six killed, three injured after car falls in well in Hazaribagh | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Car falls in well

Jharkhand: In an unfortunate incident, at least six people lost their lives, and other three were reported injured after a car they were travelling in fell into a well in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand on Tuesday afternoon. According to an official, the accident occurred near Romi village under Padma police station. SP Manoj Chothe informed PTI that the car coming from Darbhanga lost control, hit a motorcyclist, and fell into the roadside well.

"The dead include four men, one woman, and a child. Their bodies were brought out from the well by a rescue team with the help of a crane," he said. "The accident took place at around 1: 30 pm near Romi village under Padma Block of Hazaribagh. With the help of local police and villagers, immediately 3 people were rescued and sent to the hospital."

SP Manoj Chothe further informed that the three injured were rescued and sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Truck enters hotel killing 10 in Dhule

In an another incident, at least 10 people were killed while more than 20 others were injured after a truck rammed into a hotel on the highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, according to police. The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said. "At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said.

Latest India News