Jharkhand: Major fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro Steel plant, efforts underway to douse flames

Jharkhand: A massive fire broke out at the steel melting shop of SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) in Jharkhand. According to officials, fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames. Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualties so far.

"Metal leakage has been reported in Tundish 3 of Caster 2 in SMS (Steel Melting Shop) 2 due to which there is a fire in the caster. Fire brigade has been deployed. No casualties have been reported and further details are awaited," Chief of Communication, Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), Manikant Dhan told PTI.

"An enquiry will be done to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The incident occurred around 11 pm (on Thursday) due to hot metal leakage," the official said.

No worker was present at the automated unit at the time of the incident, a SAIL official informed. SMS-2's Tundish car and large parts of Caster 2 have been gutted by the fire, the official added.

