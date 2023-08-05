Jharkhand: Three killed, 24 others injured as bus falls into Barakar River in Giridih

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A bus fell into the Barakar River in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed and 24 others injured when a bus fell into a river from a bridge in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday night. According to police, the accident took place at Giridih Dumri Road around 8.40 pm when the bus fell into the Barakar River while on its way to Giridih from Ranchi.

Speaking to the media, Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Anil Kumar said further details cannot be assessed right now as rescue and relief operations are being carried. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration and police are engaged in rescue operations.

District administration carries out rescue operation

"Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar River in Giridih, Jharkhand. Rescue work is being done by the district administration," he wrote on Twitter. Giridih Superintendent of Police, Deepak Sharma said he was on the spot overseeing rescue operations. The exact number of passengers on the bus is still to be ascertained, he added.

Earlier on July 2, one person was killed while 12 others were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Hazariabag district. The bus was on the way to the Chhinnamasta temple in Rajrappa in Ramgarh district from Jehanabad in Bihar with devotees when the accident happened on National Highway 2 near Pipra village in Chouparan police station area, police said.

