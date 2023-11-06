Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, AAP MLA from Punjab's Amargarh, arrested by ED in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : X AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra

Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra - AAP MLA from Punjab's Amargarh - was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case on Monday.

The ED had registered a case under money laundering in the Rs 40 crore bank fraud case. The probe agency had given 3-4 summons to the AAP MLA for questioning but he did not attend the questioning. After which the ED arrested the Gajjanmajra today. Earlier, the CBI had also raided the residence of the AAP MLA in this case.

ED summons AAP national convenor Kejriwal

Not only in Punjab but in Delhi also the ED is in action against AAP leaders. The probe agency summoned AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal chaired a meeting of AAP MLAs to reportedly discuss the actions by central probe agencies against ministers and leaders of the party on Monday. The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known but the sources said the party discussed the strategy if ED arrests Kejriwal.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, " The way the atmosphere is, very soon we all will be going to jail, the kind of preparations PM Modi is doing, rest of the cabinet colleagues along with CM will be going to jail. Maybe Atishi will be in jail number 1, I will be in jail 2 and someone else will be in jail 3 so we will get together for cabinet meetings. We will hold meetings and decisions will be taken and those MLAs who will be outside jail, they will implement them"

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs today to discuss ED summons

Latest India News