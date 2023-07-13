Jammu and Kashmir: Three labourers from Bihar shot at by terrorists in Shopian, Army cordon off area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Three non-locals shot at, shifted to hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Jammu and Kashmir : Terrorists shot three labourers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today (July 13). Police and Army cordoned off the area in Gagran. The labourers have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment, said Officials.

The injured persons have been identified as- Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Hiralal Yadav. Three of them are residents of Supaul district in Bihar

"Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. Injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Hiralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, being shifted to the hospital. Cordon being launched," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

"My brother was shot at. We are from Bihar," said the relative of one of the injured non-local workers.

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, condemned the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete and speedy recovery," Abdullah said in a tweet.

Altaf Thakur, the BJP's spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Strongly denounce the attack on unarmed non local labourers in Gagran, Shopian district by the terrorists. This reflects frustration, inhumanity and cheapness of terrorists involved (in) the gruesome attack on three non local labourers who had gone to buy grocery items."

Thakur urged the police to track those involved in the act and punish them sternly. Praying for a speedy recovery of all three injured men, he said.

