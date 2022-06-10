Follow us on Image Source : ANI Parts of Kashmir including Bhaderwah, Kishtwar observe curfew, internet suspension

Jammu Kashmir curfew: Over controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, parts of Kashmir including Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar saw internet suspension, curfew, and shutdown. Internet was snapped as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order, they said. The old city -- popularly known as Downtown Srinagar -- witnessed a complete shutdown with public transport off the roads.

However, traffic was plying in Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, and adjoining areas with offices and schools remaining open.

Union minister and local MP Jitendra Singh appealed to the elders and heads of communities to sit together to sort out the issue and maintain harmony.

According to officials, tension spread in the Bhaderwah area on Thursday evening after alleged inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.



