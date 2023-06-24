Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search underway near LoC in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) J-K: Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search underway near LoC in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: A encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday night when the Indian troops notices at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate in India. According to officials, an Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire. The terrorists were attempting to cross the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Heavily armed terrorists were trying to infiltrate

The officials further informed that the Indian troops observe a movement of at least three heavily armed terrorists who were trying to infiltrate under the cover of thick foliage and darkness. To combat terrorism, an encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector.

A soldier was injured

Amid the exchange of fire, a soldier was injured. However, the terrorists managed to escape and slip into the nearby dense forest. "Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists," the officials said.

Four terrorists were killed on Friday

Earlier on June 23 (Yesterday), four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector. Police claimed that four militants were killed in the Kala Jungle of the Machil sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara.

“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Security forces had recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics-like substances

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics-like substances from the scene of the gun battle in the Machhil sector of the Kupwara district, they said. Detailing the operation, a defence spokesman said the army detected suspicious movement in Kala Jungle of Machil sector during the intervening night of June 22 and June 23.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector, four terrorists killed

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Anantnag

Latest India News