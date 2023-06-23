Friday, June 23, 2023
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector, four terrorists killed

Jammu and Kashmir: Four terrorists have been killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in the Machil sector.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Bhagya Luxmi
New Delhi
Updated on: June 23, 2023 11:32 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: In a major success, four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector on Friday. Police claimed that four militants were killed in the Kala Jungle of the Machil sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara.

“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in the Jumagund area of the Keran sector.

(more details awaited) 

 

