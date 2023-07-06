J&K: Over 60,000 devotees visit Amarnath cave shrine in first five days of pilgrimage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pilgrims near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath

Since the start of the annual pilgrimage four days ago, officials said on Tuesday that the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas has welcomed more than 67,000 pilgrims in the last 5 days. Three people have died this year during the Amarnath pilgrimage, according to officials. On Wednesday, a 38-year-old Rajasthani pilgrim who had been missing for some time was found dead. They stated that Roshan Lal Suthar, a resident of the Pansal Dhileara area of Rajasthan, had been missing since Tuesday and that his body had been discovered close to the lower Holy Cave. According to the authorities, the cause of his death is still unknown.

Additionally, M Anapurna, a 67-year-old woman pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, died at a hospital in Sonamarg on Monday, officials said, adding the reason for her passing was not known yet.

Before the start of the Amarnath Yatra, an officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) who was on duty there died at Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. One of the most common causes of death among pilgrims and security personnel stationed at Amarnath is cardiac arrest, which occurs when oxygen levels drop at high altitudes.

On Tuesday, 13,597 people paid regard at the sacred cave shrine, the official expressed, including the initial four days of the yatra, 54,714 fans have had 'darshan' of the naturally shaped ice-lingam in the cave shrine. On Tuesday, CRPF Director General S.L. Thaosen evaluated the Yatra convoy's security measures along the pilgrimage route.

“CRPF DG S L Thaosen undertook a comprehensive assessment of Yatra Convoy security arrangements. He inspected Yatri camps in @KOSCRPF and deployment on the national highway to ensure maintenance of top safety standards and preparedness," the CRPF said on Twitter.

