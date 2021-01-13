Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: BSF detects underground tunnel along India-Pakistan border in Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday detected a tunnel beneath the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: Border Security Force (BSF) detects a tunnel along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

The tunnel constructed from across the border to facilitate infiltration of terrorists was detected by BSF troops in Bobiyaan village during an operation this morning, the officials said.

Senior BSF and police officers have rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also arrested 23 people after multiple raids were conducted at different call centres in Srinagar in connection with cyber frauds and hacking.

According to police, arrests were made after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 66, 66-B and 66-C of the IT Act, and sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR on the reports of cyber frauds and hacking was registered at Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar. Later, police carried out multiple raids in Srinagar and arrested 23 people.

"On the reports of cyber frauds and hacking, an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar. After that multiple raids were conducted at different call centres in the Srinagar district. A total of 23 accused persons were arrested," IG Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

