Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Nepal tomorrow with aim to further expand bilateral ties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on a two-day visit to Nepal on Thursday, aiming to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that Jaishankar will co-chair a meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission alongside his Nepalese counterpart NP Saud.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Kathmandu from January 4 to 5 on the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Nepal, NP Saud for co-chairing the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission," the MEA said in a statement. During the visit, Jaishankar will also call on the leadership of Nepal and meet prominent political figures, the statement added.

The India-Nepal Joint Commission was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership. "Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First'policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," the MEA added.

Nepal FM consults experts ahead of Jaishankar’s visit

Meanwhile, Nepalese Foreign Minister Saud on Tuesday discussed with former foreign minister Dr Bhesh Bahadur Thapa, ex-foreign secretaries and a former ambassador of Nepal to India in connection with the upcoming visit of Jaishankar.

During the meeting, former foreign minister Dr Thapa, former foreign secretaries Madhuraman Acharya, Arjun Thapa, Durga Bhattarai, Bharat Poudel and former Nepalese ambassador to India Durgesh Man Singh, among others, provided suggestions on various topics relating to Nepal-India relations, according to the Foreign Ministry’s Secretariat.

“They underscored the importance of Nepal’s relations with the southern neighbour and suggested that the relations between the two countries should be taken forward in a friendly and cordial manner based on mutual benefits,” it said.

According to reports, the government advisors, comprising senior diplomats and former bureaucrats, recommended measures to address Nepal's expanding trade deficit with India. Their suggestions include identifying strategies to boost Nepal's exports to India, improving cross-border infrastructure, ensuring timely completion of ongoing development projects, and addressing issues related to air routes, according to the secretariat.

India-Nepal relations

It should be mentioned here that India and Nepal share excellent bilateral ties. Founded on the age-old connection of history, culture, tradition and religion, these relations are close, comprehensive and multidimensional. The relations between the two nations are pronounced more in political, social, cultural, religious and economic engagements with each other. The India–Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations that exist between the two neighbouring countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan tried using cross-border terrorism to bring India to table, we made that policy irrelevant: EAM