Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to ladylove Jacqueline: 'No words...you are a Bom, Superstar'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Thursday wrote a letter to his lady love actor Jacqueline Fernandez from jail and showered compliments for her Filmfare Awards performance. Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In the letter he wrote: "My Love, My Baby Jacqueline,

My bomma I watched the Filmfare Awards on 28th, I should confess that you were outstanding, and your performance was the best. In the whole show your dance act was the showstopper baby, you were elegant, classy, super-hot and you have made me in love with you even more crazier all over again. I just have no words, you are a Bom, Super Star, My Baby Girl. I am blessed to have you in my life, My Queen.

Baby I have been missing you way too much. Baby also I have a super surprise for your birthday, you are gonna love it, I am keeping my promise! Can’t wait!

Baby I just want you to keep smiling, I am here, the countdown for the truth has begun, don’t worry baby. Botta Bomma, I love you to bits my everything, every second its only about you, you know ‘how crazily I love you,’ also know ‘how crazily you love me.’

JS FOREVER, LOVE YOU, MY BABY."

Earlier too he had written a mushy letter to Jacqueline, saying that he was missing her on his birthday and referred to her as a "beautiful doll.

"My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all that matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma," he wrote in the letter.

Latest India News