Jabalpur lockdown a day after four test positive for coronavirus

Jabalpur has been lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic (Representational image)

Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has been lockdown for two days after four coronavirus cases surfaced in the city on Friday. The lockdown will remain applicable on March 21 ad 22. The state administration including District Collector, other officials are appealing the public to cooperate and practice social distancing. On Friday, four people tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur. Out of the four, three of a family had returned from Dubai and another person had a travel history from Germany.

India coronavirus cases toll has surged to 271 after the country witnessed a sharp increase in positive cases on Friday while five people have died so far after getting infected with the disease. Maharashtra has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country as the figure currently stands at 63. Meanwhile, the overall global COVID-19 toll has crossed over 2.5 lakh while more than 10,000 people have died due to the noval disease. The Prime Minister on Thursday in an appeal to citizens asked them to practice Janata Curfew on March 22 as the nation puts up the fight against COVID-19.