Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IT raids several embassy group offices across five states

Highlights More than 50 locations were being raided across Karnataka

The raids were being conducted against several businessmen, reports said

Raids were also underway in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at more than 50 locations across Karnataka. According to the details, the raids were being conducted against several businessmen. In Bengaluru, the IT raids were underway at Embassy Arcade Apartment in Sadashivnagar, against Narpat Singh -- Director of Embassy group.

Raids were also underway against Jeethu Nirvani, Managing Director of the Embassy group.

Reports said raids were being conducted at all embassy group offices.

Meanwhile, raids were also underway at several locations across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Details to follow...

Also Read | Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's premises raided by ED as part of PMLA probe

Latest India News