Israel Embassy blast: Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown persons

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown persons in Israel Embassy blast.

Delhi Police on Saturday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons In connection to the low-intensity blast that took place near the Israel Embassy on December 26. The FIR has been lodged at the Tughlaq Road Police Station, police officials informed.

Earlier, Israel's National Security Council issued an advisory for Israeli citizens staying in India, asking them to avoid crowded places. Notably, Delhi Police received a call about a suspected blast near the embassy but found nothing.

However, the police said that two suspects have been seen in the CCTV footage after the blast and investigations are underway to locate the duo. Furthermore, a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was also found near the Israeli Embassy in the national capital. The Delhi Police have sent relevant evidence for forensic evidence.

ALSO READ | Blast heard near Israel embassy in Delhi, cops find letter addressed to Israeli envoy

On Tuesday (December 26), the Delhi police crime unit along with fire services and bomb disposal squad reached the site after the blast was heard. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot. "The sound of a blast was heard by a security guard standing there," FSL sources had said.

Earlier this month, the NSC warned Israelis to reconsider all their travel abroad and called on those who do need to travel overseas to avoid outward displays of their Jewish and Israeli identities amid rising antisemitism around the world amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militant group in Gaza.

ALSO READ | Israel issues advisory for citizens in India after suspected blast near embassy in New Delhi

ALSO READ | Israel Embassy blast: Police locate 2 suspects in CCTV footage, letter addressed to envoy found

Latest India News