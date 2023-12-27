Israel issues advisory for citizens in India after suspected blast near embassy in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NSG commandos and police investigating the blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

Israeli's National Security Council has issued an advisory for Israeli citizens staying in India, asking them to avoid crowded places following a reported bomb explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. Notably, Delhi Police received a call about a suspected blast near the embassy but found nothing as such there.

However, the police said that two suspects have been seen in the CCTV footage after the blast and investigations are underway to locate the duo. Furthermore, a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was also found near the Israeli Embassy in the national capital. The Delhi Police have sent relevant evidence for forensic evidence.

Israel's Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said on Tuesday that the workers and the diplomats at the Israel embassy are safe and their security teams are investigating the matter further. "On December 26, a bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. It is possible that this is an attack," the Israel National Security Council.

As a result of possible panic following the blast, the council advised Israelis to try to avoid going to crowded places such as malls and markets as well as places identified as being used by Western/Jewish and Israeli elements. It also called for maintaining more public places, including restaurants, hotels and bars, to avoid externalising Israeli symbols.

Moreover, it also asked people to avoid posting trip details on social media networks and posting photos and visit details before the trip and in real-time.



After the blast, the Israeli deputy ambassador said, "This evening, several minutes after five, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the embassy. All our workers are safe, and all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further."

"Two persons are seen roaming in the area in CCTV footage. Their role in the 'blast' call incident is not yet clear. We are trying to ascertain their identity and what were they doing in the area at the time of the call. Things will become clear only after their questioning," said sources from the news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the Delhi police crime unit along with fire services and bomb disposal squad reached the site after the blast was heard. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot. "The sound of a blast was heard by a security guard standing there," FSL sources had said.



