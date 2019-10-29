Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
Repairs to slow down traffic on Mumbai-Hyderabad route

Aurangabad Published on: October 29, 2019 18:14 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : FILE

Image for representation

The repair work on minor damage detected on the railway track between Potul and Lasur here will slow down trains on the Mumbai-Nanded-Hyderabad route, an official said on Tuesday.

A local farmer detected damage in the welding of the railway track and informed railway officials at Potul and Lasur stations in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday morning.

"We will complete the repairs in the next two days. Trains on the Mumbai-Nanded-Hyderabad route will be slowed down to avoid accidents. We have set the speed limit to 30 km per hour," public relations officer of South Central Railway Rajesh Shinde said.

