Indian Railways to have one cadre; Railway Board to be downsized to 5 members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Cabinet in Tuesday approved major restructuring in the Railway Board. The new board will be downsized from 8 members to 5. As per sources, the 5 members will include the chairperson and 4 other members comprised of heads of merged cadres into a single Railway Management System.

Instead of Railway Board Members for Traffic, Rolling Stock, Traction and Engineering, the newly constituted Board will have Members for Operation, Business Development, Human Resources, Infrastructure and Finance, the source said.

Indian Railways will now have only one cadre -- Indian Railway Service, instead of current eight services for various departments including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical.