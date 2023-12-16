Indian Navy warship, maritime patrol aircraft respond to hijacking attempt on Malta ship in Arabian Sea

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Navy ship

Indian Navy warship and maritime patrol aircraft responded to hijacking attempt on Malta ship Flagged Vessel MV Ruen in the Arabian Sea, officials said.

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of December 15 2023 and Indian Navy aircraft have been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia, the Navy said.

“Indian Navy’s warship, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, has also intercepted MV Ruen in the early hours of December 16 2023,” the Indian Navy said.

