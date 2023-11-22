Indian Navy's indigenous guided missile hits 'Bulls Eye' in maiden BrahMos firing | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI It was the first ever test-firing of an Extended Range BrahMos missile before a ship’s commissioning.

In a significant achievement, the Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, Imphal (Yard 12706), scored a "Bulls Eye" in its maiden BrahMos missile firing at sea. It was the first ever test-firing of an Extended Range BrahMos missile before a ship’s commissioning.

The development underscores the Indian Navy’s unwavering focus on Combat Readiness, Atmanirbhar Bharat’s growing shipbuilding prowess and assured reliability of indigenous weapons and platforms.

Earlier on November 1, the Indian Navy had successfully fired a BrahMos missile from one of its warships in the Bay of Bengal. Owing to operational preparedness, the Indian Navy successfully reached all the parameters of BrahMos during the test-firing. The firing took place in the Bay of Bengal of the Eastern command of the Indian Navy.

It should be noted here that India is also exporting BrahMos missiles to a few countries like the Philippines and others. Notably, the Indian Navy also tested their Extended range capacity.

