Indian Air Force issues tender to HAL to procure 12 Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft

In a bid to bolster its squadron strength, the Indian Air Force has issued a tender to the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the purchase of 12 advanced Su-30MKI fighter jets. The company is expected to respond to the tender by December along with details of the project besides other details, sources said. “"Recently, a tender has been issued to the HAL for buying the 12 Su-30MKI fighters, which will be manufactured in India by the HAL in partnership with the Russian original equipment manufacturers," defence sources said.

The aircraft would include various indigenous components as per the requirements of the Indian Air Force, which goes in line with the Centre’s push for Aatmanirbhar policies in the defence sector.

"These would be one of the modern Su-30 MKI aircraft of the IAF, equipped with multiple Indian weapons and sensors," they said.

The Indian Air Force is also working on a project to upgrade the fleet of Sukhoi-30 fighters under an ambitious project that will see 84 of its planes get upgraded with indigenous weapon systems, advanced radars and avionics.

"The project is planned to be completed with the HAL indigenously and it will also position us well for the upgrade of similar aircraft in foreign countries, they said.

India possesses a fleet of 272 Su-30 fighter jets, which have been inducted in various tranches by the service since the early 2000s. The aircraft have already been upgraded by integrating Indian systems and weapons like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Astra air-to-air missile.

IAF chief talks about BrahMos supersonic missile

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said recently that the BrahMos supersonic missile has 'galvanised and greatly enhanced' the firepower of the force and enhanced the nation’s ability to defend itself in any conflict.

He had said that the potent combination of a BrahMoS missile on the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and smaller versions of the next-generation BrahMos missiles are being developed for fitment to other combat aircraft.

The Su-30s have been deployed in many exercises and operations, including the Balakot air strikes and the ongoing military standoff with the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News