Indian Army builds 150-ft bridge over waters to reconnect border villages in North Sikkim after rains | VIDEO

The Indian Army engineers have constructed a 150-ft-long suspension bridge over waters in north Sikkim to reconnect villages which got impacted due to heavy rains, a senior official said on Sunday (June 23). Engineers of the Trishakti Corps of the Army were involved in the engineering work.

The move comes as a respite to the residents of the areas which got cut off, according to a senior official.

“Working under challenging conditions, the army engineers reaffirmed their technical proficiency by launching the foot suspension bridge in less than 48 hours over waters flowing at a speed of over 20 knots,” the Army official said.

The bridge will now pave the way to re-establish connectivity with those areas and facilitate movement of people and provision of relief material to locals, officials said.

