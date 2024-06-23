Sunday, June 23, 2024
     
  4. Indian Army builds 150-ft bridge over waters to reconnect border villages in North Sikkim after rains | VIDEO

The officials of the Indian Army were seen executing the massive job of reconnecting the border villages through a suspension bridge over flowing river.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2024 23:31 IST
Indian Army, Sikkim
Image Source : ANI Visuals of the Indian Army

The Indian Army engineers have constructed a 150-ft-long suspension bridge over waters in north Sikkim to reconnect villages which got impacted due to heavy rains, a senior official said on Sunday (June 23). Engineers of the Trishakti Corps of the Army were involved in the engineering work.

The move comes as a respite to the residents of the areas which got cut off, according to a senior official.

“Working under challenging conditions, the army engineers reaffirmed their technical proficiency by launching the foot suspension bridge in less than 48 hours over waters flowing at a speed of over 20 knots,” the Army official said.

The bridge will now pave the way to re-establish connectivity with those areas and facilitate movement of people and provision of relief material to locals, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

